There You Go Again! Another Study In Germany Finds Lockdowns Worthless

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A new study on Covid lockdowns in Germany shows that destroying the freedom and livelihood of civilians to fight a virus by locking the country down was pointless. Any "credit" claimed for the lockdowns was actually due to the cases already falling before implemented. Will justice be served? Also today, TX Gov. Abbott partly redeems himself by signing new vaccine passport prohibition.