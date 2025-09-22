German press conference: Stop The Jab

German press conference, led by nine highly eminent professors, doctors, and scientists, and co-signed by over 200 initial signatories, including scientists, doctors, lawyers, psychologists, and representatives of the healing professions, calls for an immediate halt to mRNA COVID vaccines amid an escalating public health crisis and declining birth rates following mRNA vaccine administration. "Today, we are issuing an urgent risk warning and calling for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, an immediate halt, and an evidence-based reassessment. The evidence for these demands exists on multiple levels. Epidemiologically, there are high correlations between vaccination and booster rates and an increase in excess mortality, disease rates, as well as a decline in birth rates." Presenters include 1. Dr. Dirk Volker Seeling (Host): Psychologist and publisher. 2. Prof. Dr. Gerald Dyker: Professor of Organic Chemistry at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. Specializes in transition metal catalysis, self-assembly of nanomaterials, and supramolecular chemistry. Credentials include over 160 publications and expertise in chemical analysis, applied here to vaccine production and testing critiques. 3. Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen: Professor of Internal Medicine and Evidence-Based Medicine; former Head of Department at the Institute of General Practice and Family Medicine, Medical University of Vienna, Austria. Specialist in internal and family medicine; trained at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich. Author on evidence-based practices and chair of the German Network for Evidence-Based Medicine. 4. Dr. Kurt E. Müller: Dermatologist and specialist in Occupational Dermatology, Clinical Environmental Medicine, Functional Medicine, and Preventive Medicine. Honorary Lecturer at Dresden International University, Germany. Co-founder of environmental medicine initiatives; lecturer on non-infectious diseases and immune imbalances; over 28 publications. 5. Prof. Dr. Konstantin Beck: Titular Professor of Insurance Economics at the University of Lucerne, Switzerland. Former Head of Mathematics & Statistics at CSS Insurance (1996–2013); Senior Lecturer in Health Economics. Statistician with expertise in risk adjustment in health insurance; over 80 publications, cited 1,049 times, focusing on healthcare economics and demographics. 6. Dr. Michael Nehls: Molecular geneticist and physician 6(MD, PhD). Head of Department in molecular genetics; postdoctoral qualification from the University of Freiburg, Germany (1997). Author of over 50 scientific publications and popular books on genetics, Alzheimer's, and COVID-19. Served as expert in the German Bundestag's Enquete Commission on pandemics. 7. Dr. Erich Freisleben: Specialist in internal medicine and general practitioner based in Berlin, Germany. Trained at universities in Kiel and Berlin; completed residency at Rudolf-Virchow-Krankenhaus. Founder of Netzwerk Ganzheitsmedizin Berlin; 37 years in practice, focusing on holistic and integrative medicine; reported on vaccine side effects in media like Berliner Zeitung. 8. Christina Delprete: Pharmacist from Italian-speaking Switzerland. Limited public credentials found; appears active in pharmaceutical quality control and vaccine critique discussions, likely independent or affiliated with Swiss health networks. Self-described expert on GMP rules and production standards for medicines. 9. Prof. Dr. Dr. Christian Schubert: Professor of Medical Psychology and Psychoneuroimmunology at the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria. Dual qualifications: MD in medicine and Dr. rer. nat. in natural sciences; specialist in laboratory medicine and psychodynamic psychotherapy. Head of Psychoneuroimmunology Laboratory; leads research on stress, immunity, and psycho-oncology; over 100 publications.