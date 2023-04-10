MIRRORED VIDEO-GALEN WINSOR-The Nuclear Scare Hoax

Ben Williams Presents Galen Winsor back in 1986. Galen has very credible credentials, and cannot be dismissed lightly. I think this information is key in understanding not only the so-called "energy crisis", but also the whole structure of the control of western culture.
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawf...
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:0b
Youtube - / lawfulrebeltv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.