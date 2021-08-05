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INSANITY! TikTok Influencers PAID BY BIDEN to Shill 'Vaccine' to KIDS!
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201 views • August 05, 2021
The level of tyranny is far beyond anything you could have ever imagined.
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the psychological trickery being used by big government in collusion with big tech to influence the young and impressionable minds and ears of your children.
https://rumble.com/vkqbqn-insanity-tiktok-influencers-paid-by-biden-to-shill-vaccine-to-kids.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the psychological trickery being used by big government in collusion with big tech to influence the young and impressionable minds and ears of your children.
https://rumble.com/vkqbqn-insanity-tiktok-influencers-paid-by-biden-to-shill-vaccine-to-kids.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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