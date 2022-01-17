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Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Drag Queen Show Rebuke [16.01.2022]
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41 views • January 17, 2022
Rebuke: Express sharp disapproval or criticism of (someone) because of their behavior or actions.
Note: My kind of people... Sick world we all live in...
Warriors for Christ - 3 hours ago (edited):
We shut down the drag show!! They canceled it. They lied and said the west he r it as you can see the weather is fine and we stood out there until midnight. The drag performer even sent us a nasty audio message on Facebook saying he’s gonna be there (this was 6:00 pm). They had every intention in showing up.
The city didn’t want this event and we stood against the pervasion of perversion and again God honored our prayers and diligence and shut this wicked event down.
I am an advocate for the death penalty for being a rainbow flag waving reprobate. History has shown that when chastity and monogamy are taught societies flourish and thrive, but as soon as you loosen sexual mores within 1 generation that society ceases to exist.
Think about it. Without these reprobates around you’d immediately cut child molestations in 1/2. No more child grooming events like drag queen story hour. No more pride parades, HIV would all but disappear. Medical costs would drop because we don’t have to pay for genital mutilation surgery, we won’t have to cover hiv medications. We wouldn’t have to pay for mental health treatment for these animals.
Our society and culture would flourish and thrive without these irrational feces eating animals trying to force their filth in societ
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/community
Warriors for Christ is a pre denominational Jude 1:23 ministry. By this we mean we follow the Bible as it was followed by the early church free from ecumenical systems,
We expose false doctrines, false teachers, and to help equip the Saints.
We are in the end times and we are at war with evil!
THIS IS NOT A GAME.
THIS IS WAR.
THIS IS LITERALLY EVIL KNOCKING.
WILL YOU ANSWER?
WILL YOU FIGHT?
WILL YOU DEFEND?
WE WILL
WE ARE.
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
If you feel led to support this ministry you can donate safely and securely below.
Google demonetizes Christian content that disagrees with the liberal agenda so all donations are appreciated.
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/about
1,790 views Streamed live 10 hours ago
Warriors for Christ
https://youtu.be/k2uceMEjlsY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC18S2KrX6YYdQxfNb4uGUCw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC18S2KrX6YYdQxfNb4uGUCw
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/playlists
Google has demonetized our channel…TWICE!!! You can support Warriors for Christ by donating so that we can continue to do the work of the kingdom.
DONATE https://wfcchurch.org/give
Cash App: $RichPenkoski
Zelle: [email protected]
SOCIAL MEDIA
SocialCross: https://socialcross.org/warriorsforch...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thechristian...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warriorschurch
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rpenkoski
Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/RichardPenkoski
Website: www.wfcchurch.org
Prayer: https:www.wfcchurch.org/prayer-wall
EMAIL Spiritual questions: [email protected]
Collaboration inquiries: https://www.wfcchurch.org/booking/
Apps: Warriors for Christ: http://onelink.to/36vc8v
SocialCross (Christian Social Media): http://onelink.to/uc9xft
If you watched the whole video and liked it, then LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE MY CHANNEL
QUESTIONS — Have a question? Post in the comments section of this video!
Note: My kind of people... Sick world we all live in...
Warriors for Christ - 3 hours ago (edited):
We shut down the drag show!! They canceled it. They lied and said the west he r it as you can see the weather is fine and we stood out there until midnight. The drag performer even sent us a nasty audio message on Facebook saying he’s gonna be there (this was 6:00 pm). They had every intention in showing up.
The city didn’t want this event and we stood against the pervasion of perversion and again God honored our prayers and diligence and shut this wicked event down.
I am an advocate for the death penalty for being a rainbow flag waving reprobate. History has shown that when chastity and monogamy are taught societies flourish and thrive, but as soon as you loosen sexual mores within 1 generation that society ceases to exist.
Think about it. Without these reprobates around you’d immediately cut child molestations in 1/2. No more child grooming events like drag queen story hour. No more pride parades, HIV would all but disappear. Medical costs would drop because we don’t have to pay for genital mutilation surgery, we won’t have to cover hiv medications. We wouldn’t have to pay for mental health treatment for these animals.
Our society and culture would flourish and thrive without these irrational feces eating animals trying to force their filth in societ
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/community
Warriors for Christ is a pre denominational Jude 1:23 ministry. By this we mean we follow the Bible as it was followed by the early church free from ecumenical systems,
We expose false doctrines, false teachers, and to help equip the Saints.
We are in the end times and we are at war with evil!
THIS IS NOT A GAME.
THIS IS WAR.
THIS IS LITERALLY EVIL KNOCKING.
WILL YOU ANSWER?
WILL YOU FIGHT?
WILL YOU DEFEND?
WE WILL
WE ARE.
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
If you feel led to support this ministry you can donate safely and securely below.
Google demonetizes Christian content that disagrees with the liberal agenda so all donations are appreciated.
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/about
1,790 views Streamed live 10 hours ago
Warriors for Christ
https://youtu.be/k2uceMEjlsY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC18S2KrX6YYdQxfNb4uGUCw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC18S2KrX6YYdQxfNb4uGUCw
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/WarriorsforChristofficial/playlists
Google has demonetized our channel…TWICE!!! You can support Warriors for Christ by donating so that we can continue to do the work of the kingdom.
DONATE https://wfcchurch.org/give
Cash App: $RichPenkoski
Zelle: [email protected]
SOCIAL MEDIA
SocialCross: https://socialcross.org/warriorsforch...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thechristian...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warriorschurch
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rpenkoski
Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/RichardPenkoski
Website: www.wfcchurch.org
Prayer: https:www.wfcchurch.org/prayer-wall
EMAIL Spiritual questions: [email protected]
Collaboration inquiries: https://www.wfcchurch.org/booking/
Apps: Warriors for Christ: http://onelink.to/36vc8v
SocialCross (Christian Social Media): http://onelink.to/uc9xft
If you watched the whole video and liked it, then LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE MY CHANNEL
QUESTIONS — Have a question? Post in the comments section of this video!
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