Filmmaker Captures True Spirit of ‘Defeat the Mandates’ Rally

From The Defender: “Investigative reporter and documentary filmmaker Dan Cohen attended Sunday’s 'Defeat the Mandates' protest in Washington, DC, where more than 30,000 people gathered to protest vaccine mandates, government overreach and censorship.

“Cohen was there to get the real story — not the story pharma-funded mainstream media was peddling to the public. He interviewed firefighters, healthcare workers, lawyers, doctors, civil rights activists, professional athletes and parents of vaccine-injured children to find out why they were there.

“Despite mainstream media’s portrayal of the protesters as ‘extremists’ and ‘anti-vaxxers,’ Cohen found people of many different religions, political views and opinions on the risks and benefits of vaccines. But they were all united around a single message: freedom.”





The Defender: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dan-cohen-video-defeat-the-mandates/

Dan Cohen "Behind the Headlines": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDLBYjDPkSg&t=598s



