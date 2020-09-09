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Das ist Deutschland - This is Germany
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46 views • September 09, 2020
Das ist Deutschland. Genauer gesagt: Rest-Deutschland
Noch genauer: DEINE restliche Heimat. Kurz: Alles, was Du noch hast.
Möchtest Du die mit Blut und Schweiß erkämpften Lebenswerke Deiner und unserer Ahnen wirklich dem alles vernichtenden Pakt für Migration und der Asylantenflut in Europa überlassen? Die Wirtschaft wird ruiniert und besonders der Mittelstand! Auch: DEN WEISSEN GENOZID? Oder bist Du bereit, endlich aufzustehen, aktiv zu werden und für Deine Kinder einen geschützten Lebensraum zu sichern?
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
Noch genauer: DEINE restliche Heimat. Kurz: Alles, was Du noch hast.
Möchtest Du die mit Blut und Schweiß erkämpften Lebenswerke Deiner und unserer Ahnen wirklich dem alles vernichtenden Pakt für Migration und der Asylantenflut in Europa überlassen? Die Wirtschaft wird ruiniert und besonders der Mittelstand! Auch: DEN WEISSEN GENOZID? Oder bist Du bereit, endlich aufzustehen, aktiv zu werden und für Deine Kinder einen geschützten Lebensraum zu sichern?
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
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