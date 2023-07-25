Dr. Robert Malone: New Fertility Therapies and Population Control

In June, Nature journal published the study on a novel fertility gene therapy intended for use in feral cats. The single-dose vaccine uses adeno-associated virus vectors (AAV9), which have the potential to infect other animals and humans. As appears from the paper, the risks of the latter have not been assessed by researchers, says Dr. Robert Malone.

In this interview with The New American, the famed scientist and inventor delves deep into the application of adenoviruses and adeno-associated viruses in vaccines and addresses the risks associated with AAV9 in humans. The latter include its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, inflict neurological damage, and interfere with the anti-Müllerian hormone responsible for regulating ovarian function in women. Given the ideology and practice of population control that underpin the worldview of the political elites, the weaponization of biotechnologies such as this is highly likely. To mitigate these threats and ensure responsible innovation in the medical field, Dr. Malone calls for the establishment of an independent expert organization guided by humanitarian values and scientific integrity to thoroughly evaluate such vaccines and treatments.

