"I'm a goy, and I'm a Zionist."

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Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE (a suspected CIA front), declares himself a "Zionist" to the World Jewish Congress, then calls for censorship of social media and the expulsion of "anti-Semites" from "wherever legally possible."
He insists all European countries open their borders to Jewish immigration in the name of "diversity."
"Europe must become more Jewish," Döpfner says.
Source @infolibnews
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