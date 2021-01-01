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2/22/19 #BERNIE4DEEPSTATE2020: Shakir=Podesta Protege, Campaign Manager #NEPHEWJUSSIE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
2/22./19: Sanders #1 Faiz Shakir, campaign manager for Bernie 2020, was mentored by John Podesta. The 39 year old Muslim American worked for Podesta in CAP, then championed Freedom Cities under the ACLU. Meanwhile, the Smollet hate crime could become the 1st case tried under the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act if it passes the house...

President Trump's White House reception for African American History Month:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIokmgkpua0

Read the bill sponsored by Kamala Harris and Corey Booker that could makes Hate Crimes receive elevated sentencing if it passes the House:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text

The Clover Chronicle article detailing possible KH involvement in Smollet hate crime:
https://cloverchronicle.com/2019/02/15/huge-kamala-harris-is-allegedly-involved-in-jussie-smolletts-maga-country-hoax/

Excellent video by Church Dog 42 detailing Bernie's 2020 campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, deep state involvement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07kT7nX0lgk&;t=2784s
Please subscribe to his excellent YT channel!

The Board of Directors for the Center for American Progress:
https://www.americanprogress.org/c3-board/

The Advisory Board for the Center for American Progress:
https://www.americanprogressaction.org/american-progress-trustee-advisory-board/

Faiz Shakir implements CAP funded National Political Advocacy Dept. at the ACLU:
https://www.aclu.org/bio/faiz-shakir

Shakir launches People Power and the Freedom Cities initiative:
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/03/10/aclus-people-power-project-launch-cities-resistance-effort

Roseanne Barr calling for #JEXIT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFi-OCiP-fQ

Valerie Jarrett, BHO DS crony stole millions of tax payer dollars in HUD slum lord deals, such as Grove Parc Plaza in Chicago:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/obama-advisor-valerie-jarrett-linked-real-estate-scandals/
Please support Judicial Watch!

Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!

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