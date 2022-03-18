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Devolution Part 2 — The Defense Intelligence Agency and the Defector, Patel Patriot, 7 Jul 2021
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111 views • March 18, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 2 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 7 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
"The Defense Intelligence Agency is the intelligence branch of the US military. Their mission is to "Provide intelligence on foreign militaries to prevent & decisively win wars. .... The CIA primarily provides intelligence to the president and his cabinet ..."
"Vice Minister Dong Jingwei of the Ministry of State Security (MSS) defected from China to the United States on Feb 10th, of 2021. Dong was previously the chief of counterintelligence for the MSS. If true, Mr. Jingwei would be the highest-level Chinese defector in history."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
"The Defense Intelligence Agency is the intelligence branch of the US military. Their mission is to "Provide intelligence on foreign militaries to prevent & decisively win wars. .... The CIA primarily provides intelligence to the president and his cabinet ..."
"Vice Minister Dong Jingwei of the Ministry of State Security (MSS) defected from China to the United States on Feb 10th, of 2021. Dong was previously the chief of counterintelligence for the MSS. If true, Mr. Jingwei would be the highest-level Chinese defector in history."
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