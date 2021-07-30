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Dr. Robert Malone mRNA Vaccine Inventor Rails Against the Establishment's
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721 views • July 30, 2021

Kristi Leigh TV - After several of Dr. Robert Malone's tweets go viral, he wants to set the record straight with those who wish to silence him. Dr. Malone says he created the technology behind the Covid 19 vaccines and has spent decades defending and developing vaccines. But, he says carefully crafted public messaging and aggressive vaccine pushes are not ethical. Dr. Malone has concerns about the safety of these experimental vaccines and wants to warn others. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f60694c3f23d6e17721caa

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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