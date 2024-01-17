Create New Account
J6: Crooked Agents & Planted Evidence
Son of the Republic
De Oppresso Liber — To Free The Oppressed

* January 6th was a planned false flag event, orchestrated with countless federal assets.

* Crooked agents planted evidence.

* This criminal state has locked up and tortured scores of innocent men and women; and is now threatening to go after everyone who was in Washington DC that day.


Reese Reports | 17 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65a7ba30a2bca6fd623acc9b

false flag, cover-up, deep state, fbi informant, infiltration, inside job, greg reese, agent provocateur, entrapment, january 6, january 6th, jan 6th, jan 6, capitol riot, capitol protest, insurrection day, j6, jeremy brown, fedsurrection, fbi operative, confidential human source, orchestrated event, fbi instigator, fbi conspirator, fbi agitator

