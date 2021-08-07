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Bill Gates - Microsoft Antitrust Deposition (August 1998)
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344 views • August 07, 2021
Best of Bill Gates Being Deposed by David Boies
United States v. Microsoft Corp. 1998 - 2001.
United States v. Microsoft was a court case filed against Microsoft by the United States Department of Justice. The plaintiffs alleged that Microsoft abused monopoly power in its handling of operating system sales and web browser sales. The issue central to the case was whether Microsoft was allowed to bundle its flagship Internet Explorer (IE) web browser software with its Windows operating system.
Microsoft stated that the merging of Windows and Internet Explorer was the result of innovation and competition, and that the two were now the same product and were inextricably linked together and that consumers were now getting all the benefits of IE for free.
The full deposition can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmeGPudmSjs
United States v. Microsoft Corp. 1998 - 2001.
United States v. Microsoft was a court case filed against Microsoft by the United States Department of Justice. The plaintiffs alleged that Microsoft abused monopoly power in its handling of operating system sales and web browser sales. The issue central to the case was whether Microsoft was allowed to bundle its flagship Internet Explorer (IE) web browser software with its Windows operating system.
Microsoft stated that the merging of Windows and Internet Explorer was the result of innovation and competition, and that the two were now the same product and were inextricably linked together and that consumers were now getting all the benefits of IE for free.
The full deposition can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmeGPudmSjs
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