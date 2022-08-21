WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 03MAR22 - Plane Flips Upside Down

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/To3gMnd_nAQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #158
Links to sources:
Plane Flips Upside Down - https://fb.watch/bi_h4p_EWC/
Flares - https://fb.watch/b8D_H8ll3H/
Smoke - https://fb.watch/b8LZENP1Ka/
Broken Wheel - https://fb.watch/b8Mj60zE6_/
Flying Sideways - https://fb.watch/b8Vc4HgLu-/
Dumping Fuel - https://fb.watch/bj1lAJ-XQ5/
Island Landing - https://fb.watch/bj6riWYji5/
Turbulence - https://fb.watch/bj7jFB8hmF/
Acrobatics - https://fb.watch/bj8ZIm93kS/
Bird - https://fb.watch/bjkzBx_ify/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet