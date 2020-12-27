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What is SATIRE and what Gives it Such POWER? How to Recognize and this Tool in Today's Charged World
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11 views • December 27, 2020
Satire is an immensely powerful tool used to take down the powerful and slay the dragons throughout the history of civilization. It is indirect, often laced with humor to help it be absorbed by the target. It differs from sarcasm though. Real life examples starring Gad Saad, AOC, Jordan Peterson, and Cathy Newman.
#satire #gadsaad #jordanpeterson
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#satire #gadsaad #jordanpeterson
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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