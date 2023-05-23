Washington D.C. Sold America To The Communists

People with no moral standards have flocked to Washington D.C. since before most of us were born. Now we are paying the price, and America is on its last breath.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. TheNewAmerican.com - Behind the Deep State | FBI Exposed as Deep State Tentacle: Will There be Justice?

https://thenewamerican.com/behind-the-deep-state-fbi-exposed-as-deep-state-tentacle-will-there-be-justice/





2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - Chris Wray owned by China

https://americasvoice.news/video/nAoIswJ72fb9eOW/?_ga=2.72339664.2118375901.1684723559-872190397.1683148675

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com