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Alex Krainer: The Banking Cartel is Driving the COVID-19 Agenda
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300 views • October 11, 2020
Alex Krainer discusses the state of the economy and how the pandemic is an agenda driven by the world’s banking cartel to install a global totalitarian regime, with a cashless society being a core feature of this new order. He believes elites may seek to create diversions such as war with China-Russia-Iran and that what we are currently experiencing is humanity’s defining, existential, and historic struggle between the forces of good and evil.
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Show Notes
Covid 19: the banking cartel is driving the agenda https://thenakedhedgie.com/2020/08/27/covid-19-the-banking-cartel-is-driving-the-agenda
Belarus unwilling to accept additional terms to get foreign loans https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
Rockefeller Global Resilient Cities Network https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network
Resilient Cities Concept Paper https://resilientcitiesnetwork.org/downloadable_resources/Programs/ConceptPaper-ResilientCitiesShapingaDigitalWorld-VisaResilientCitiesNetwork.pdf
VISA Cashless Cities Report https://usa.visa.com/dam/VCOM/global/visa-everywhere/documents/visa-cashless-cities-report.pdf
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on totalitarian pandemic agenda https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=978303295916914&;id=100012117577249
Richard Werner - ECB wants to become only bank in town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdYmdKUiQNw
Websites
The Naked Hedgie https://thenakedhedgie.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/NakedHedgie
About Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer is an author and hedge fund manager based in Monaco, born and raised in the former Yugoslavia. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange program and spent a year in California, ultimately transferring to Switzerland where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. His path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis when 9 of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt.
He returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. Soon after finishing his military service, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco.
By the year 2000 he became the firm’s risk manager and originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets.
By 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) through the GFC. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodities trading funds.
In 2011 Alex joined Altana Wealth with the mandate of managing the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In recent years, Alex also busied himself as an author. In 2015 he published his first book titled, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading.”
Alex wrote his second book, unrelated to trading. “The Killing of William Browder” attempts to deconstruct Bill Browder’s narrative, which has played an important role in the conflict between Russia and the west – a needless conflict that could escalate towards a hot war.
While the future remains to be written, Alex’s endeavors will remain devoted to contributing towards a future endowed with peace, cooperation among nations, prosperity and emancipation of all humanity.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Covid 19: the banking cartel is driving the agenda https://thenakedhedgie.com/2020/08/27/covid-19-the-banking-cartel-is-driving-the-agenda
Belarus unwilling to accept additional terms to get foreign loans https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
Rockefeller Global Resilient Cities Network https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network
Resilient Cities Concept Paper https://resilientcitiesnetwork.org/downloadable_resources/Programs/ConceptPaper-ResilientCitiesShapingaDigitalWorld-VisaResilientCitiesNetwork.pdf
VISA Cashless Cities Report https://usa.visa.com/dam/VCOM/global/visa-everywhere/documents/visa-cashless-cities-report.pdf
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on totalitarian pandemic agenda https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=978303295916914&;id=100012117577249
Richard Werner - ECB wants to become only bank in town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdYmdKUiQNw
Websites
The Naked Hedgie https://thenakedhedgie.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/NakedHedgie
About Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer is an author and hedge fund manager based in Monaco, born and raised in the former Yugoslavia. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange program and spent a year in California, ultimately transferring to Switzerland where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. His path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis when 9 of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt.
He returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. Soon after finishing his military service, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco.
By the year 2000 he became the firm’s risk manager and originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets.
By 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) through the GFC. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodities trading funds.
In 2011 Alex joined Altana Wealth with the mandate of managing the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In recent years, Alex also busied himself as an author. In 2015 he published his first book titled, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading.”
Alex wrote his second book, unrelated to trading. “The Killing of William Browder” attempts to deconstruct Bill Browder’s narrative, which has played an important role in the conflict between Russia and the west – a needless conflict that could escalate towards a hot war.
While the future remains to be written, Alex’s endeavors will remain devoted to contributing towards a future endowed with peace, cooperation among nations, prosperity and emancipation of all humanity.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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