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S. MMS: Cost and quantity needed for 1 Person for 1 Year. (SHTF Prepper Medicine)
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2017 views • August 03, 2020
If you were to calculate how much a single person would need of Chlorine Dioxide for a full year, this would give you an idea of the number of ounces and actual cost (making vs. buying) MMS. I also show how these numbers vary by age and weight for adults. If you are figuring for children, there is a basic table for that too. I did not include amounts for the "Bath" treatment, or any other soaking washing treatments so that I could keep it simple. However, you would need to decide what and how much you would actually use.
Spreadsheet Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Spreadsheet Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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