The Scofield Bible & The Suspicious Life Of Scofield | Josh Mumbi
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1948 followers
87 views • 22 hours ago

The Scofield Bible & The Suspicious Life Of Scofield | Josh Mumbi

Unmasking the Zionist Puppeteer Behind The Bible: The Cyrus Scofield Exposé. Join me as we expose the suspicious life of Cyrus Scofield, a convicted fraudster turned evangelical icon, whose influential Scofield Reference Bible was suspiciously published by Oxford University Press-a move that reeks of Jewish manipulation. Scofield’s meteoric rise was bankrolled by powerful Zionists like Samuel Untermeyer, a lawyer notorious for blackmailing American politicians into serving Jewish interests. Discover how Scofield’s theology weaponized dispensationalism to turn White Christians into mindless drones for Israel, hijacking biblical prophecy to justify Jewish supremacy. His life remains shrouded in ambiguity-except for the trail of Jewish money and patronage that follows him everywhere. Follow the breadcrumbs to uncover how your Bible was hijacked by Jewish elites to erode White Christian identity and serve Zionist ambitions.

Do you believe Scofield's theology was designed to manipulate White Christians into supporting Israel at the expense of their own interests?


Keywords
thescofieldscofield bible andthe suspicious life ofjosh mumbi
