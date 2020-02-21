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Artorias - Sword Timelapse
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4 views • February 21, 2020
This is a speed sculpt video of a La Tène inspired sword from around 5th century B.C to 1st century B.C, during the end of the Iron Age.
Songs are composed by Adrian von Ziegler
My Art: http://heirofsigma.ctcin.bio
My Social Media: https://linktr.ee/heirofsigma
More Videos: https://campsite.bio/heirofsigma
Songs are composed by Adrian von Ziegler
My Art: http://heirofsigma.ctcin.bio
My Social Media: https://linktr.ee/heirofsigma
More Videos: https://campsite.bio/heirofsigma
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