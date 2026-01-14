Trump Administration Investigations on FRAUD

I Have a Friend Who Thinks I'm Pretty Smart...

I Don't Know About All That.

I'm Not The Sharpest Knife in The Drawer...

But I'd Like to Think I'm Not a Dumb-Ass.





I Am Plenty Smart Enough...

To Not Let People Steal From Me.

It's On You If You Care to Find Out...

How Damned Serious I Might Be!





This Will Probably Be My Last on This Topic...

The Trump Administration is Well Aware.

The Investigations Have Begun in Ernest...

Not Just in Minnesota... But Everywhere!





I am NOT a Pedicurist Man...

I Hate Everyone The Same!

If You are a Thief and a Liar...

It's On You... I'm Not to Blame.





Red, Yellow, Black or White...

Hell... Plaid if That's How You Identify.

If You Come to Steal What's Mine...

Don't Be Shocked if You Happen to Die!





Tom Holman had a 200 Italian LBS Mastiff Named 'Hulk Holman' …

So I Can See That He is My Kind of Guy.

Tom Promises When is Finished You Won't Need to Press 1 for English...

And Tom Holman is Not The Kind of Man to Lie.