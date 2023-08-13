Twitter A.I. Bots Used To Censor Political Speech: Unregulated Machine Learning a Threat To Humanity

Stew Peters | Twitter A.I. Bots Used To Censor Political Speech: Unregulated Machine Learning is a Threat To Humanity





Elon Musk wants Twitter to become “the everything app”. CEO of Ruby Media Group and creator of the Ruby Files, Kristen Ruby, is here to talk about A.I. censorship, social media, freedom of speech, and what’s next.





If Musk succeeds in transforming Twitter into “X”, will the powers that be allow freedom of speech to continue? If censorship returns to Twitter it will most likely be run by dangerous artificial intelligence entities.





Twitter has already utilized A.I. under its old leader Jack Dorsey.

The Department of Defense still has backdoor access to Twitter.





The machine learning used by Twitter was monitoring words for several three letter agencies. Recently, Stew Peters was shadow banned on Twitter. It was likely an A.I. that limited the reach of Stew Peters’ Twitter account. It took Elon Musk saying he was “investigating” for Stew’s Twitter setting to return to normal.





Twitter acquired several machine learning technologies right before the 2020 election. Elon Musk has not publicly shared the parameters of the AI.





The Ruby Files reveal which political speech or words are considered bad.

Twitter AI bots would then flag the Tweet in question. This is a controlled apparatus and is not a free speech platform. Elon Musk did not buy Twitter to save free speech.





He bought Twitter for the date and Musk recently admitted all users’ tweets will be used to train AI.





Kristen Ruby has taken criticism from both the Right and Left for claiming Twitter is a psyop. Musk has claimed he has turned Twitter into an open source platform.

This is not true because Musk refuses to reveal the methods used to censor during Covid.





If Elon Musk will not explain how open language processing is being used to control speech in the future, then nothing has changed.





There are allegations that Twitter’s machine learning tools are actually stolen intellectual property.





Elon Musk plays to the lowest common denominator and conservatives who bought into the free speech lie, do not realize how valuable their data is to technocrats.





Conservative influencers have misled their audiences to trust Elon Musk. The phrase “DeepState” was in the model and is considered political misinformation. Twitter users must wake up and understand the dangers of machine learning.





Follow Kristen Ruby at https://twitter.com/sparklingruby





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





