Stew Peters & Steve Kirsch Drops Nukes On Fox About Vax Genocide

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Former Democrat millionaire donor, Steve Kirsch, drops bombshells about the vaccine genocide!
The media is on the wrong side, and shoving the Truth about the vaccine under the rug.
Stop this crusade of death that is knocking on our doorstep! :: Be sure to pre-order your autographed copy of Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ while they’re still available! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph?ims=lyier