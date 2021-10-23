© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUSTICE IS COMING TO CORRUPT HEALTHCARE WORKERS & POLITICIANS !
Follow
8
Share
Report
1080 views • October 23, 2021
JUSTICE IS COMING TO CORRUPT HEALTHCARE WORKERS & POLITICIANS !
https://rumble.com/c/c-1151473
https://rumble.com/vo4d2z-spain-health-authorities-admit-covid-sars-2-doesnt-exist..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gO4kcvoZKjj4/
JUSTICE IS COMING TO CORRUPT HEALTHCARE WORKERS & POLITICIANS! David Mahoney Reports https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQV8IhMKZtAd/
Quote: "Spain Health Authorities Admit Covid-SARS -2 doesn’t exist ! Wait for the sound of public boots coming for the corrupt narrative followers!"
https://rumble.com/c/c-1151473
https://rumble.com/vo4d2z-spain-health-authorities-admit-covid-sars-2-doesnt-exist..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gO4kcvoZKjj4/
JUSTICE IS COMING TO CORRUPT HEALTHCARE WORKERS & POLITICIANS! David Mahoney Reports https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQV8IhMKZtAd/
Quote: "Spain Health Authorities Admit Covid-SARS -2 doesn’t exist ! Wait for the sound of public boots coming for the corrupt narrative followers!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.