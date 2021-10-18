BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Whistleblower Says Vaccine 'Glows,' Contains Toxic Luciferase, Graphene Oxide Compounds

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Melissa Strickler, a Christian, recently went public with insider emails showing Pfizer executives wanted to hide the vaccine's connection to aborted-fetal cells. Now, she tells Jim Hale in this exclusive LifeSite interview that the company's jab includes toxic chemicals that make it 'glow,' including luciferase and graphene oxide.
To donate to Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa, click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizermelissa
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