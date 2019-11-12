© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrorist w Chavez Connections Elected DA in San Francisco
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • November 12, 2019
Meet San Fran’s new District Attorney. He campaigned on “prison reform” because his parents were sent to jail for killing 2 police officers & a security guard in an armored car robbery for the Weather Underground terrorist group. Raised by Bill Ayers, worked for Marxist Hugo Chavez, endorsed by Bernie Sanders.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.