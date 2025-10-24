THE COST OF CARING: DR BOWDEN’S MEDICAL FREEDOM FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recounts her battle with Houston Methodist, Texas’s largest hospital, after being punished for treating COVID patients with ivermectin. From losing hospital privileges to facing a reprimand from the Texas Medical Board, Bowden exposes corruption within modern medicine and reveals why she now questions everything she once believed.