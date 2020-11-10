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Ask Seek and Knock - The Shepherd And The Sheep - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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18 views • November 10, 2020
What does the Bible say about the Shepherd and the Sheep? Are the sheep of today being scattered? are they being lead astray? Join us as we discuss the important topic with Ask Seek and Knock. Also Join us for the Watchers Prophecy Spotlight with Pastor Jackie Smith, Sister Two Feathers Smith and Brother Glen Miller.
Holy Impact Ministries takes Donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
KMSR 1700AM also takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
May Yah Bless You
Holy Impact Ministries takes Donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
KMSR 1700AM also takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
May Yah Bless You
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