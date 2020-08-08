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UFO
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246 views • August 08, 2020
This short vid shows a UFO entering the Earth's atmosphere and leaving abruptly and showing an electromagnetic signature. It begins with what sounds like a reverse sonic boom then takes off like a bat out of hell.
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