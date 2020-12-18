Antichrist Origins - 3 (Part 2/non-canon texts)

Anti-Christ!! The most mysterious figure in history! Talked about a lot, but little seems to be known about his spiritual and physical nature and origins. The Bible talks a lot about his reign and his works during the Great Tribulation, but little information is given beyond this. Many people speculate about what he will look like, or whom he may be, people naming many different people in the world as candidates for being the Anti-Christ. We will cover both canon and non-canon sources that describe in detail the beginnings of the Anti-Christ, his nature and physical characteristics. They describe who he is as a spiritual being, and where he comes from? Scriptures give not only a detailed description of him spiritually, but also a physical description.



The spiritual description of the Anti-Christ comes from the Bible and his physical description form Hebrew texts and other non-canon sources. The uniqueness of Anti-Christ’s physical features may make it hard for the reader to accept, but if true hard to miss identifying him.