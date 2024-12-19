The Murderer of General Kirillov Made a SHOCKING Confession┃The US Cynically Denies Its INVOLVEMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Russian FSB published footage of the interrogation of the murderer of the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Defense Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov, as well as his assistant Major Ilya Polikarpov. It is reported that the killer was tracked down and detained without delay in the northwestern part of Moscow...............................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/