Despite saying the Earth is overpopulated, Bill Gates tells the WEF about his mission to save the lives of millions of children using vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite stating publicly on multiple occasions that Earth is overpopulated, Bill Gates tells the WEF about his mission to save the lives of millions of children using vaccines.
Why would a man who believes there are too many humans care so passionately about saving millions of lives? 🤔
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!