John-Henry Westen





January 3, 2023





Church teaching affirms that glorified bodies received in heaven are unlike anything we can imagine: bodies perfectly fit, young, and free of disease. This little-known-teaching offers a glimpse into the glory of heaven, and a relief to many suffering on Earth. With bodies that can’t even dream of attaining in this life, what is heaven actually like?





Will we recognize one another in our new-and-improved heavenly bodies? John-Henry reveals the famous “Four Last Things” that each Christian must face to find out — Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. Every Christian must face Death and Judgement. From there, only a life well-lived determines what comes next. Tune in now and discover more.





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v223azs-does-catholic-doctrine-say-you-will-not-be-fat-in-heaven.html



