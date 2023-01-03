John-Henry Westen
January 3, 2023
Church teaching affirms that glorified bodies received in heaven are unlike anything we can imagine: bodies perfectly fit, young, and free of disease. This little-known-teaching offers a glimpse into the glory of heaven, and a relief to many suffering on Earth. With bodies that can’t even dream of attaining in this life, what is heaven actually like?
Will we recognize one another in our new-and-improved heavenly bodies? John-Henry reveals the famous “Four Last Things” that each Christian must face to find out — Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. Every Christian must face Death and Judgement. From there, only a life well-lived determines what comes next. Tune in now and discover more.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v223azs-does-catholic-doctrine-say-you-will-not-be-fat-in-heaven.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.