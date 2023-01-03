Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does Catholic Doctrine Say You Will NOT be FAT in Heaven!
12 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


January 3, 2023


Church teaching affirms that glorified bodies received in heaven are unlike anything we can imagine: bodies perfectly fit, young, and free of disease. This little-known-teaching offers a glimpse into the glory of heaven, and a relief to many suffering on Earth. With bodies that can’t even dream of attaining in this life, what is heaven actually like?


Will we recognize one another in our new-and-improved heavenly bodies? John-Henry reveals the famous “Four Last Things” that each Christian must face to find out — Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. Every Christian must face Death and Judgement. From there, only a life well-lived determines what comes next. Tune in now and discover more.


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v223azs-does-catholic-doctrine-say-you-will-not-be-fat-in-heaven.html


Keywords
deathheavenhellchristianreligioncatholicfatjudgmentdoctrinefour last thingsglorified bodieslife well-lived

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket