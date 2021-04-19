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The Survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse: Part 1
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1152 views • April 19, 2021
Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) has been reported around the globe for many years and is viewed as a controversial and taboo topic. The increase in reports throughout the 80s and 90s led to an alleged ‘phenomenon’ known as the ‘Satanic Panic’, whereby many reports of ritualistic abuse were covered by the media, eventually being labelled as mass hysteria.
Unfortunately, many victims who tell their testimonies of SRA are ridiculed as a result and are portrayed as ‘attention seekers.’
Yet there are hundreds – and likely thousands – of reports of ritualistic abuse that crop up around the world and fail to be covered by the mainstream media. It is time we ask “Why?” and start listening to the patterns and themes across the testimonies from those who are brave enough to speak out.
In this video, we shall explore some of the horrific testimonies of survivors of SRA.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
✨FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:✨
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #SatanicRitualAbuse #Survivors
____________________________________________
Music:🎶
Myuu - Hold On, The Orders, Into the Depths, Unspoken
Sources:
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2...
https://www.expressandstar.com/news/c...
https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotlan...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-euro...
oldham-chronicle.co.uk/news-features/15/pride-in-oldham-news/29345/caring-vicky-aims-to-do-more
https://www.fox19.com/2020/05/22/seco...
https://www.wave3.com/2019/09/06/man-...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1jvR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdMNv...
https://spidercatweb.blog/convicted-c...
http://casra.org.uk/characteristics/
http://www.freshstartfoundation.co.uk...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/researc...
https://www.heartpublications.co.uk/m...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UC3i...
http://www.religioustolerance.org/sra...
https://www.extreme-abuse-survey.org/...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/533...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2012/m...
https://fionabarnett.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj4hA...
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Duv3E...
_______________________________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Unfortunately, many victims who tell their testimonies of SRA are ridiculed as a result and are portrayed as ‘attention seekers.’
Yet there are hundreds – and likely thousands – of reports of ritualistic abuse that crop up around the world and fail to be covered by the mainstream media. It is time we ask “Why?” and start listening to the patterns and themes across the testimonies from those who are brave enough to speak out.
In this video, we shall explore some of the horrific testimonies of survivors of SRA.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
✨FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:✨
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #SatanicRitualAbuse #Survivors
____________________________________________
Music:🎶
Myuu - Hold On, The Orders, Into the Depths, Unspoken
Sources:
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2...
https://www.expressandstar.com/news/c...
https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotlan...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-euro...
oldham-chronicle.co.uk/news-features/15/pride-in-oldham-news/29345/caring-vicky-aims-to-do-more
https://www.fox19.com/2020/05/22/seco...
https://www.wave3.com/2019/09/06/man-...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1jvR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdMNv...
https://spidercatweb.blog/convicted-c...
http://casra.org.uk/characteristics/
http://www.freshstartfoundation.co.uk...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/researc...
https://www.heartpublications.co.uk/m...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UC3i...
http://www.religioustolerance.org/sra...
https://www.extreme-abuse-survey.org/...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/533...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2012/m...
https://fionabarnett.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj4hA...
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Duv3E...
_______________________________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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