Miles Guo: The Himalaya Pay will free productivity so that the people can achieve financial independence and enjoy human rights

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2/17/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Himalaya Pay will free productivity so that the people can achieve financial independence and enjoy human rights. The governments have turned the people’s hard-earned money into a tool to threaten them. The amount of money spent by the CCP is equal to the sum of money spent by all governments across the globe