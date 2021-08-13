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Donald Trump: I Recommend You Take The Vaccine
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1438 views • August 13, 2021
Donald Trump Phoenix, Arizona Rally Speech, July 24th, 2021.
Donald Trump called on Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Transcript:
How about the vaccine? I came up with the vaccine. They said it would take three to five years, going to save the world. I recommend you take it. But I also believe in your freedoms a hundred percent. But just so you understand, but it was a great achievement. But then, and we started. We’re doing a million people a day, and then they said, “We’re going to put a pause on one of the vaccines.” What that did, that set it back so badly. And so now they’re saying what a wonderful job he did. They don’t say it too much anymore with respect to giving the vaccine. Now it’s turning out that they can’t say that anymore. And what they’ve done is because they don’t trust the president, people aren’t doing it. And that’s as simple as it can be. We did such an incredible job with COVID, with getting the gowns, the supplies, the ventilators, the masks, everything, and the press did nothing but kill us.
Donald Trump called on Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Transcript:
How about the vaccine? I came up with the vaccine. They said it would take three to five years, going to save the world. I recommend you take it. But I also believe in your freedoms a hundred percent. But just so you understand, but it was a great achievement. But then, and we started. We’re doing a million people a day, and then they said, “We’re going to put a pause on one of the vaccines.” What that did, that set it back so badly. And so now they’re saying what a wonderful job he did. They don’t say it too much anymore with respect to giving the vaccine. Now it’s turning out that they can’t say that anymore. And what they’ve done is because they don’t trust the president, people aren’t doing it. And that’s as simple as it can be. We did such an incredible job with COVID, with getting the gowns, the supplies, the ventilators, the masks, everything, and the press did nothing but kill us.
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