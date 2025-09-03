BrightLearn - The Nutritional Cost of Prescription Drugs by Ross Pelton RPH and James B. LaValle RPH

In "The Nutritional Cost of Prescription Drugs," authors Ross Pelton and James LaValle shed light on a critical yet often overlooked aspect of pharmaceutical treatment: the depletion of essential nutrients caused by commonly prescribed medications. The book serves as a comprehensive guide, revealing that over 1,000 drugs can strip the body of vital vitamins, minerals and other crucial compounds necessary for optimal health. For instance, antibiotics, while effective against harmful bacteria, can also eliminate beneficial gut bacteria that produce B vitamins and vitamin K, leading to deficiencies that affect energy and bone health. Beta blockers, used for heart conditions and anxiety, can deplete coenzyme Q10, essential for cellular energy production, potentially causing fatigue and muscle weakness. Diuretics, often prescribed for high blood pressure, can rob the body of magnesium, potassium and calcium, impacting muscle function, heart health and bone strength. Statins, known for lowering cholesterol, can deplete coenzyme Q10, leading to muscle pain and increased heart disease risk. Oral contraceptives can cause deficiencies in folic acid, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12, affecting mood, energy levels and cardiovascular health. The authors emphasize that these nutrient depletions can mimic the symptoms of the conditions the drugs are meant to treat, potentially worsening patients' overall health. They advocate for awareness, proactive supplementation and a nutrient-rich diet to counteract these effects, underscoring the importance of informed healthcare decisions and collaboration with medical professionals to maintain balanced nutrition while on medication.





