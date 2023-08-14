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GLOBAL ECONOMIC RESET! - As Collapse Nears, There Are Ways To Save Yourself Now! - Gold To SKYROCKET
World Alternative Media
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1046 views • August 14, 2023

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT GOLD MINING INC HERE:https://goldmining.com/

Tickers: TSX: GOLD NYSE American: GLDG


Josh Sigurdson talks with Alastair Still, CEO of Gold Mining Inc which is quickly becoming one of the biggest players on the block.

As economic turmoil shatters global infrastructure and BRICS moves to create a new world reserve currency that's digital but backed by gold, there are still many solutions waiting for people out there and all they need to do is learn about them.

While gold and silver are wealth insurances vs an economic catastrophe and they don't quite do it as a full fledged investment, gold mining companies with massive projects can very well be lucrative.

In this video, we talk about Gold Mining Inc and what sets them apart.


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World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsnwogoldsilverfinanceinflationbricscashlessprecious metalsjosh sigurdsongreat resetgold miningwam
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