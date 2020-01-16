© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelosi signs articles of impeachment ahead of Senate trial
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • January 16, 2020
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson will sign the impeachment paperwork. The House then parades the measure to the Senate with House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving leading the way. The paperwork is escorted in blue folders, walked through Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.