© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Christian Parents -- it is Time to have this Conversation
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • February 12, 2021
🔹Beloved, let’s have this conversation — so what is hidden will be known. This TRUTH was BANNED from YT around 40K views. And your pastor is probably not preaching it, certainly the tell-a-vision won’t show you it.
🔹
Thank you to all the doctors, scientists, journalists and those with influential positions — who faithfully serve with integrity. We are grateful for your work.
🔹
.
.
.
.
.
Thanks to Liborio Conti for providing and permitting free no copyright music of the following tracks:
“Majestica” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“Cinematic Piano” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“Wonder” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“A Tale’s background” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright music) https://www.youtube.com/liborioconti
🔹
Thank you to all the doctors, scientists, journalists and those with influential positions — who faithfully serve with integrity. We are grateful for your work.
🔹
.
.
.
.
.
Thanks to Liborio Conti for providing and permitting free no copyright music of the following tracks:
“Majestica” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“Cinematic Piano” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“Wonder” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright Music) https://www.YouTube.com/liborioconti
“A Tale’s background” by Liborio Conti (Free no copyright music) https://www.youtube.com/liborioconti
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.