⚫️ Saraya Al-Quds:
—
Scenes of Saraya Al-Quds’ targeting of zionist enemy soldiers’ positioning in the vicinity of the Turkish Friendship Hospital.
Al-Aqsa Flood.
—
Notes:
0:16 - Monitoring the gathering of enemy soldiers.
0:20 - “With the blessings and power of Allah.”
