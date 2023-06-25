Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The FBI Geofencing Scandal Explodes ft. Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin (Ep. 1906) -The Dan Bongino Show [WATCH MIRROR]
channel image
TruthParadigm
260 Subscribers
140 views
Published 19 hours ago

🆔 WATCH CREDIT LINK 🆔

https://rumble.com/v1yhhew-the-fbi-geofencing-scandal-explodes-ft.-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin-ep.-190.html

➖For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1906-the-fbi-geofencing-scandal-explodes-ft-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin

Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://rumble.com/BonginoClips

Sign up to receive Dan's daily newsletter at https://bongino.com/newsletter/

This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino

Summary:
In this episode, I discuss Kanye West's latest comments, ESG's collapse and FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin returns with an update on the FBI Geofencing scandal and his personal situation.

Looking for news?

The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/

Please subscribe to the podcast at:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino

Join Dan on
Parler @dbongino
Truth Social @dbongino

Follow him at:

Facebook @dan.bongino

Instagram @dbongino

Locals @dbongino

Email us at [email protected]


🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
danbonginogeofencingdigitaliddigitalpassportskyleseraphin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket