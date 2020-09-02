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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, Aug 31. Contrasting Revolutions
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14 views • September 02, 2020
WOW!! a 2nd scintillating hour of intense discussion:
Most insightful investigation of vital news from 3 profound perspectives: a historian author exposing false flags, a psy-ops military-intelligence officer/author/whistle-blower, and a prominent educator/attorney. These gentlemen harmonize for a complete critique of essential events. WOW again - well worth seeing both hours and Sharing everywhere....!! You'll be blessed and informed too. - right here.and now
Most insightful investigation of vital news from 3 profound perspectives: a historian author exposing false flags, a psy-ops military-intelligence officer/author/whistle-blower, and a prominent educator/attorney. These gentlemen harmonize for a complete critique of essential events. WOW again - well worth seeing both hours and Sharing everywhere....!! You'll be blessed and informed too. - right here.and now
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