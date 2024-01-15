Create New Account
Briahna Joy Gray New HORRIFYING Video Details Israeli GENOCIDE (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Hill at:-

https://youtu.be/Mh2g8Vp1AX8?si=Ys7uKkieKA82ozRP

Jan 14, 2024 #Israel #palestine

Briahna Joy Gray delivers a radar on Israel being accused of genocide by South Africa. Originally aired Jan 11, 2024; 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEih34n0C9Y

#Israel #palestine


About Rising:

Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinsouth africabdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

