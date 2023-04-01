Democrats Demand Trump "Prove his Innocence" -- Presumption of Guilt

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Democrats are demanding that Donald Trump prove his innocence, proving in fact that they know nothing about the American legal system where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the burden of the prosecution to prove guilt, not the other way around, but they don't care because the rule of law matters not them, nor does playing fair as they try to develop a two-tiered justice system.
#justice #trump #trumpindictment #alvinbragg #pelosi
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