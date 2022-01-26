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Real Talk with Steffen Rowe and Aunty Minnie 01/25/22
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55 views • January 26, 2022
In today Real Talk, Steffen Rowe speaks to Aunty Minnie also known as Lynelle Mace. Aunty Minnie Mace is an Elder of the Koa people of Southeast Queensland. As a cultural educator, Minnie shares stories about the Dreamtime, or the first people’s arrival here, from the spirit world. She tells the history of all original peoples being Brown (Earth Totem people), White (Water Totem People), Yellow (Fire Totem People) and Red (Air Totem People) and the significance of this time.
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