EPISODE 365: FEMALES ON THE FRONTLINE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
FDA Eats Crow, Court Orders Removal of All Public Posts Attacking Ivermectin; The Financial Impact of Illegal Immigration; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Courageous Women Throughout History, and the CDC and Legacy Media Hyping the Latest Measles Outbreak; Was the Entire Vaccine Program One Giant Mistake?; New Drop of 400,000 Free Text Field V-Safe Entries Drops


Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Dawnmarie Gaivin, AT-ACP, Dr. Suzanne Humphries


AIRDATE: March 28, 2024

