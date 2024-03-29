EPISODE 365: FEMALES ON THE FRONTLINE

FDA Eats Crow, Court Orders Removal of All Public Posts Attacking Ivermectin; The Financial Impact of Illegal Immigration; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Courageous Women Throughout History, and the CDC and Legacy Media Hyping the Latest Measles Outbreak; Was the Entire Vaccine Program One Giant Mistake?; New Drop of 400,000 Free Text Field V-Safe Entries Drops
Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Dawnmarie Gaivin, AT-ACP, Dr. Suzanne Humphries
AIRDATE: March 28, 2024
