Television | Telling You The Vision | Dystopian Short Film

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Television was telling you the vision, the distorted version of the world… 📺
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Written, Camera, Editor and Music
🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
⭐️ Kain - George Bloomfield
⭐️ Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
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Mirrored - Zachary Denman