Television | Telling You The Vision | Dystopian Short Film

Television was telling you the vision, the distorted version of the world… 📺

🎬 Support the films on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman

👉 Show your support for the films:

https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP

Written, Camera, Editor and Music

🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

⭐️ Kain - George Bloomfield

⭐️ Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins

🎵 Buy Music ➡️ https://zacharydenman.co.uk/music/

⏩ Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman

Mirrored - Zachary Denman