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6 Things That Show China's Organ Harvesting Is Real
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68 views • November 23, 2020
China Uncensored - 16 Nov 2020
China has been harvesting organs from prisoners of conscience, like Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghurs for years. It's a crime against humanity that should change US China relations forever. But sadly, media silence has helped the Chinese Communist Party carrying on forced organ harvesting for years. But thanks to the work of researchers like Ethan Gutmann, David Kilgour, and David Matas, as well as the China Tribunal led by Sir Geoffrey Nice, organ harvesting in China is being brought to light. This twisted aspect of the China economy must be stopped.
China has been harvesting organs from prisoners of conscience, like Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghurs for years. It's a crime against humanity that should change US China relations forever. But sadly, media silence has helped the Chinese Communist Party carrying on forced organ harvesting for years. But thanks to the work of researchers like Ethan Gutmann, David Kilgour, and David Matas, as well as the China Tribunal led by Sir Geoffrey Nice, organ harvesting in China is being brought to light. This twisted aspect of the China economy must be stopped.
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